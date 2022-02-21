

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Monday as investors welcomed the prospect of a U.S.-Russia summit to find a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Market participants also cheered data showing that the U.K. private sector grew at its fastest rate in eight months in February.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 35 points, or half a percent, to 7,548 after closing 0.3 percent lower on Friday.



Hammerson gained half a percent. The real estate investment trust said it is in discussions to potentially sell its Victoria Gate and Victoria Quarter shopping centers to entities related to Redical Holdings AG for around 120 million pounds ($163.1 million).



Beverage company Diageo rose 0.7 percent after launching a new £1.7bn share buyback program.



Miner Anglo American added 0.7 percent after announcing it has restarted operations at its Grosvenor metallurgical coal mine in Queensland, Australia.







