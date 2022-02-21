

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 21.02.2022 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS ENTAIN PRICE TARGET TO 2050 (2600) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS NATWEST PRICE TARGET TO 300 (310) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS PRUDENTIAL PRICE TARGET TO 1640 (1680) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN RAISES RECKITT PRICE TARGET TO 6300 (6250) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN RAISES GLAXOSMITHKLINE PRICE TARGET TO 1740 (1710) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - RBC CUTS ASHTEAD GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 4900 (6250) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de