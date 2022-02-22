

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kumba Iron Ore (AAL.L), a South African iron-ore mining company, on Tuesday posted a rise in earnings for the last fiscal, amidst a rise in demand, stronger prices for the products, and increased mining activities.



For the fiscal 2021, the miner reported a profit of R43.65 billion or R103.37 per share, compared with R29.84 billion or R70.79 per share, reported for the fiscal 2020.



Owing to positive market cues, the firm generated a pre-tax income of R60.00 billion as against R41.20 billion, reported a year ago.



Kumba generated EBITDA of R64.6 billion, reflecting an increase of 41 percent, on year-on-year basis.



Combined with the interim per share cash dividend of R72.70, the total cash dividend for the year has been raised by 69 percent to R103.20 per share, to be paid on March 22, to the shareholders of record on March 18.



For the 12-month period to December 31, the Gauteng-headquartered Group reported a revenue of R102.09 billion, compared with R80.10 billion, posted a year ago.







