

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate decreased in February, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Tuesday.



The capacity utilization rate fell to 76.6 percent in February from 77.6 percent in January.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate decreased to 77.2 percent in February from 78.0 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index grew to 109.8 in February from 109.5 in January.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index rose to 109.9 in February from 111.9 in the previous month.







