

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Investment firm KKR & Co. Inc.(KKR) has inked a definitive deal with PAI Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation or BCI, to acquire a majority stake in soft drinks firm Refresco Group B.V., for an undisclosed sum, the two companies said on Tuesday.



Despite the transaction, PAI and BCI will continue to remain as shareholders in Refresco with significant minority positions.



Hans Roelofs, CEO of Refresco, said, 'The investment by KKR is an incredibly positive development for the company. Like our existing shareholders, KKR is supportive of our strategy and will bring operational expertise, access to capital and a well-established network to support us in our growth, innovation and M&A strategy.'



Founded in 1999, Refresco is an independent beverage solutions provider for retailers and branded beverage companies with pan-regional coverage in Europe and North America.







