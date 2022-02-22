

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) said Tuesday that the new company, to result from the proposed demerger of Consumer Healthcare from GSK in mid-2022, will be named as Haleon.



The new brand identity was developed with input from employees, healthcare practitioners and consumers, the GSK said.



In July 2021, GSK confirmed Brian McNamara as CEO Designate of the new company and in December 2021, announced the appointment of Sir Dave Lewis as Chair Designate of the new company.







