

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Monday reported a sharp fall in both new coronavirus infections and Covid-related deaths.



49965 new cases was the lowest in recent months except those recorded on weekends, in which lower metrics are attributed to reporting delays.



With this, the national total has increased to 78,529,492, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



The seven-day average of cases recorded on Monday was the lowest since December 1. Only 655 Covid deaths were reported on Monday.



This is in contrast to the recent trend of casualties in the 2000-3000 range on most days.



North Carolina reported the most number of cases - 9,693 - while Georgia recorded the most casualties - 132.



The dubious honor of U.S state with the highest level of COVID-19 is California, with a daily average of 14,691 cases and 8,459 hospitalizations.



U.S. Covid hospitalizations have come down to 65,861, falling by 43 percent in two weeks. Out of this, 12,551 patients are admitted in intensive care units. There is a 40 percent fall in ICU admissions.



51,929,244 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometere tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 214,745,073 Americans, or 64.7 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.7 percent of people above 65.



43.2 percent of the eligible population, or more than 92 million people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.







