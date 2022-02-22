

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher over the two previous sessions, treasuries saw considerable volatility during trading on Tuesday.



Bond prices showed wild swings over the course of trading day before closing modestly lower. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged up by 1.6 basis points to 1.948 percent.



The volatility on the day came as traders kept a close eye on the latest developments regarding a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Bond prices moved to the downside going into the close after President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, but the measures were seen as relatively limited.



Biden said the U.S. will impose sanctions on two large Russian financial institutions, VEB and Russia's military bank, and Russia's sovereign debt as well as Russian elites and their family members.



The president also announced the U.S. has worked with Germany to ensure the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not move forward, with Germany previously halting certification of the pipeline.



Biden and White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted the U.S. and its allies are prepared to impose more severe economic measures should Russia further invade Ukraine.



The sanctions announced by Biden came a day after the Russian government recognized two Ukrainian separatist regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as sovereign states.



Russian President Vladimir Putin subsequently ordered troops into the territory as 'peacekeepers,' intensifying a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.



The U.K. also announced a 'first tranche' of sanctions on Russia, targeting five Russian banks and three 'very high net worth' individuals.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg described the actions by Russia as moving 'from covert attempts to destabilize Ukraine to overt military action.'



Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $52 billion worth of two-year notes, which attracted above average demand, as well as a Conference Board report showing a modest drop in U.S. consumer confidence in February.



Developments in Ukraine are likely to continue to impact trading on Wednesday amid a lack of major U.S. economic data.







