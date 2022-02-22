

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies (A) revealed a profit for first quarter of $283 million



The company's earnings came in at $283 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $288 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $368 million or $1.21 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $1.67 billion from $1.55 billion last year.



Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $283 Mln. vs. $288 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 to $1.12 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.595 - $1.625 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.80 to $4.90 Full year revenue guidance: $6.67 - $6.73 Bln



