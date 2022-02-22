

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG):



Earnings: $1.00 billion in Q4 vs. -$0.74 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $5.54 in Q4 vs. -$4.68 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.66 billion or $3.63 per share for the period.



Revenue: $2.02 billion in Q4 vs. $0.77 billion in the same period last year.



