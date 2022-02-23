

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), said on Wednesday that it has expanded Covid-19 PCR portfolio to the cobas 5800 System, a recently launched molecular lab instrument, in countries accepting the CE mark.



The portfolio includes cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative and cobas SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B tests.



The Covid-19 portfolio adds to the infectious diseases menu - HIV-1, HBV, HCV, HIV-1/HIV-2 Qualitative - and cobas omni Utility Channel for use on the cobas 5800 System in countries accepting the CE Mark launched in 2021.



The cobas 5800 System will offer the same menu as the cobas 6800 and 8800 Systems.



The Swiss diagnostics and pharmaceutical giant is pursuing CE approval for continued menu expansion on the cobas 5800 System, through early-to-mid 2022. The tests are expected to be available beyond CE markets in additional countries this year.







