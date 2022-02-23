

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Danone (DANOY.PK) reported full year 2021 recurring net income - Group share of 2.16 billion euros, down 1.1% from last year. Recurring earnings per share was 3.31 euros compared to 3.34 euros. Net income - Group share was 1.92 billion euros, down 1.6%. Earnings per share was 2.94 euros compared to 2.99 euros.



Full year 2021 net sales were 24.28 billion euros, up 3.4% on a like-for-like basis and an increase of 2.8% on a reported basis.



In the fourth quarter, sales increased by 6.7% on a like-for-like basis. Reported sales rose by 10.9%, for the quarter.



Danone's Board will propose a dividend of 1.94 euros per share in cash, in line with last year. The dividends will be payable on May 12, 2022.







