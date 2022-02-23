

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc posted a full year pretax loss of 213.8 million pounds compared to a loss of 466.0 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share narrowed to 165.9 pence from a loss of 543.0 pence. Adjusted operating loss narrowed to 74.3 million pounds from a loss of 224.9 million pounds. Adjusted loss per share was 200.8 pence compared to a loss of 369.9 pence. The Group posted an adjusted EBITDA of 138 million pounds, for the period.



For the 12 months to 31 December 2021, total revenue increased to 1.09 billion pounds from 611.8 million pounds, previous year. The Group said the increase in revenue was largely due to substantial volume growth, driven by customer demand, and strong pricing dynamics. Wholesales increased 82% as more normal operations were resumed following COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.



Looking forward, the Group said it is well on way to achieving medium-term targets of approximately 10,000 wholesales, approximately 2 billion pounds revenue and approximately 500 million pounds adjusted EBITDA by 2024/25.



For 2022, the Group expects to deliver significant growth with an approximately 8% increase in core volumes expected to deliver a approximately 50% improvement in adjusted EBITDA from the core business.







