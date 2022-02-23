

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Silver and gold miner Hochschild Mining (HOC.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2021 profit before income tax climbed to $137.3 million from last year's $62.9 million. Basic earnings per share were $0.15, up from $0.03 a year ago.



Adjusted profit before income tax was $148.7 million, compared to $85.8 million last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were $0.14, compared to prior year's $0.06.



Adjusted EBITDA of $382.8 million grew from $270.9 million a year ago.



Revenue climbed to $811.4 million from $621.8 million in the prior year.



Full-year attributable production was 362,972 gold equivalent ounces or 31.2 million silver equivalent ounces, in line with attributable production guidance of 360,000-372,000 gold equivalent ounces or 31.0-32.0 million silver equivalent ounces.



Further, the company announced final proposed dividend of 2.3 cents per share bringing the full-year total cash dividend to $22.0 million, down from $32.6 million in 2020.



The company also announced dividend in specie of $94.9 million from Aclara demerger.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company projects production of 335,000-345,000 gold equivalent ounces or 28.8-29.7 million silver equivalent ounces using 86x gold silver ratio; and 360,000-375,000 gold equivalent ounces or 26.0-27.0 million silver equivalent ounces, using 72x gold silver ratio.



Separately, Hochschild announced that Mike Sylvestre and Nicolas Hochschild will be appointed to the Board as Independent Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Director, respectively. Graham Birch and Dionisio Romero will be retiring from the Board.



The changes will take effect from the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on May 26.







