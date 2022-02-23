

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose notably on Wednesday after Russian President Putin said Moscow is ready to look for 'diplomatic solutions' amid tensions with the West over Ukraine.



'But the interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us,' he added.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 48 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,542 after finishing 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday.



Barclays rallied 3 percent. The bank announced a share buyback of up to one billion pounds after posting its highest annual profit on record.



Miners traded higher, with Antofagasta climbing 3.3 percent and Glencore adding 1.2 percent.



Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings declined 1.4 percent after announcing a narrower loss last year.







