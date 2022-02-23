

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French manufacturers' confidence eased marginally in February, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Wednesday.



The manufacturing confidence index dropped to 112.0 in February from revised 113.0 in January. The score was forecast to remain at January's initially estimated value of 112.



This downturn was due to the decrease in the balances of opinion on past production and on the foreign order books.



The past production index declined sharply to 14 from 25 in January. The order book balance improved to +1 from -1, while the foreign order book balance declined to -2 from +2.



The personal production expectations came in at 24, up from 22. At the same time, the general production outlook index rose more sharply to 22 from 15.



The balances on the change in workforce, past as well as expected, have a little bit diminished but they remained well above their average.



The indicator for past workforce size rose to 8 from 10. By contrast, the expected workforce size index slid to 13 from 14, the survey showed.



The balance on the expected trend in selling prices strongly bounced back, to 45 from 33 a month ago.



Further, business leaders reported feeling a little more economic uncertainty about the future of their business than they had last month.



The overall business confidence index that comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors namely, manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade and wholesale trade, declined to 112.0 in February from 107.0 in January.







