

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $23.8 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $21.8 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Tupperware Brands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $20.1 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.9% to $394.9 million from $448.3 million last year.



Tupperware Brands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $23.8 Mln. vs. $21.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $394.9 Mln vs. $448.3 Mln last year.



