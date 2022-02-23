

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) has launched a placing of 63.6 million primary shares in Indus Towers Limited through an accelerated book build offering. This represents 2.4% of Indus' outstanding share capital. Vodafone currently holds 757.8 million shares in Indus, equivalent to a 28.1% shareholding. 190.7 million of these shares, equivalent to a 7.1% shareholding, are currently pledged to Indus, which are the Primary Shares.



Vodafone is also in advanced talks with one of the largest shareholders in Indus for the purchase of up to 127.1 million Indus shares from Vodafone, or 4.7% of Indus' outstanding share capital, which represents the remaining balance of Primary Shares. Should the sale be completed, Vodafone would retain 567.2 million shares in Indus, or a 21.0% shareholding, which are the Residual Shareholding. Also, Vodafone is in talks with several interested parties in relation to a potential sale of the Residual Shareholding.



Vodafone and Indus have modified the Security Arrangements in order to allow Vodafone to dispose of the pledged Primary Shares and use the proceeds to participate in an issue of new shares by Vi.







