

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN):



Earnings: -$57.9 million in Q4 vs. $22.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.32 in Q4 vs. $0.12 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$0.32 per share Revenue: $449.8 million in Q4 vs. $452.1 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de