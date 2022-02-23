

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $293.0 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $151.6 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ingersoll Rand Inc reported adjusted earnings of $280.0 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $1.42 billion from $1.22 billion last year.



Ingersoll Rand Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $293.0 Mln. vs. $151.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.



