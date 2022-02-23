

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Wednesday said its sales for the fourth-quarter were $168.0 million and earnings were $2.14 per share. For the corresponding period in 2020, net sales were $169.3 million and earnings were $1.78 per share.



The company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 86 cents per share for the fourth quarter for stockholders of record as of March 11, 2022, payable on March 25, 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STURM RUGER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de