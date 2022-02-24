

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) said that it has reached an agreement for the sale of a real estate investment consisting of an office building located at 52 Lime Street, London, U.K. for 718 million pounds, subject to agreed upon adjustments.



The transaction is scheduled to close on March 7, 2022.



The estimated realized pretax gain of more than $300 million in the first quarter of 2022 is subject to adjustment for final transaction expenses and certain items, including the impact of the foreign exchange rate at the date of the close.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WR BERKLEY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de