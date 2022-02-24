

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Santa Clara, California-based Bebe au Lait has recalled certain Wooden Bebe Teethers citing choking risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves 12 different styles of wooden teethers, including shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs. About 8,600 units were sold in the United States and about 10 units in Canada.



The teethers measure 3' x 3' x 1' and are stamped with 'Bebe au Lait' and one of the following date codes: 02-2019, 10-2020, or 03-2021.



The wooden Bebe Teethers include various designs of Butterfly and Flower Wooden Bebe Teether, Boat, Cactus, Dinosaur, Heart and Flower, Moon and Star, Owl, Rainbow, Starfish, Tropical leaf, Turtle, and world.



The teethers were manufactured in China and sold at Target and various other stores nationwide and online at Bebeaulait.com, Zulily.com and other websites from May 2019 through October 2021 for about $15.



According to the agency, the string that connects the beads on the teethers can come untied, releasing the beads and posing a choking hazard to young children.



The recall was initiated after Bebe au Lait received six reports of detached beads, including one report of a child placing a bead in their mouth.



Consumers should immediately take the recalled teethers away from children and contact Bebe au Lait for a full refund or store credit.



In similar recalls, Play-kit subscription company Lovevery last week recalled about 169,000 steel drinking cups with handle included in the boxes of The Inspector play kits due to risk of choking.



Apparel company Stance recalled around 10,800 units of Kids crew socks as the socks come with detachable bells which can pose choking risks.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de