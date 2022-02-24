

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK) on Thursday said its revenue for the full year 2021 increased 8.9% to 6.706 billion euros from 6.157 billion euros in the previous year, driven especially by robust growth in the commercial-vehicle market.



EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, for the year increased to 1.211 billion euros from 1.107 billion euros last year.



Net income rose to 650.4 million euros or 3.87 euros per share from 532.2 million euros or 3.07 euros per share a year ago.



Knorr-Bremse said its order intake in 2021 rose by 13.1% to a new record of 7.287 billion euros.



Looking forward to 2022, the company forecasts revenue between 6.8 billion euros and 7.2 billion euros.







