

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Krones AG (KRNTY.PK) on Thursday reported revenue of 3.635 billion euros for the full year 2021, up 9.4% year-over-year, as markets recovered from the pandemic-related slump.



The company posted earnings before taxes (EBT) of 177.3 million euros compared with loss of 36.6 million euros in the previous year.



EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, increased more than 100% to 312.6 million euros from 133.2 million euros last year.



The company generated net income of 141.4 million euros or 4.47 euros per share in 2021 compared with net loss of 79.7 million euros or 2.52 euros per share last year.



The company said its order intake increased by 30.5% and reached an all-time record level of 4.316 billion euros in 2021.



For the full year 2022, the company forecasts revenue growth in the range of 5% to 8%.







