

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled RMB5.69 billion, or RMB8.57 per share. This compares with RMB0.98 billion, or RMB1.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB6.60 billion or RMB9.92 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.3% to RMB24.37 billion from RMB19.76 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



