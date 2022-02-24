

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG.L) reported that its fiscal year adjusted operating profit increased to 115.5 million pounds from 76.4 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 108.0 pence compared to 49.9 pence.



Fiscal year statutory loss before tax was 6.9 million pounds compared to a loss of 39.5 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 106.7 pence compared to a loss of 152.9 pence.



For the 53 weeks ended 3 July 2021, revenue was 4.06 billion pounds, an increase of 4.1% from previous year.



The Board has concluded that it would not be prudent or right to resume dividend payments currently.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GO-AHEAD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de