

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group Plc (SRP.L), a British contract service provider, on Thursday posted a rise in earnings for the fiscal 2021, reflecting strong performance in the UK, European, and Asia Pacific markets. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its guidance for the financial year 2022.



The Group' profit before tax for the year rose to 192.2 million pounds from 153.3 million pounds, while profit before tax and exceptional items grew to 193.4 million pounds from 140.8 million pounds last year.



For the 12-month period to December 31, 2021, the trading profit of the Group moved up by 33 percent to 233.4 million pounds. Underlying trading profit also climbed by 40 percent to 228.9 million pounds.



For the fiscal 2021, the company has recommended a final dividend of 1.61 pence, 15 percent higher than the prior year. With the prior interim dividend of 0.8 pence, the latest amount results in a full year dividend of 2.41 pence per share.



Owing to firm market cues, the company's revenue grew 14 percent to 4.24 billion pounds. The contract service provider generated revenue of 2.13 billion pounds from the UK and European markets, a rise of 20 percent, year-on-year basis. It also recorded a rise in revenue from Asia-Pacific market by 26 percent, to 908.4 million pounds.



Looking ahead, for the current fiscal, the company has reiterated its previous guidance. The firm continues to expect its annual revenue to be in the range of 4.1 billion pounds - 4.2 billion pounds.



For the fiscal 2022, underlying trading profit is projected to be at around 195 million pounds.







