

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2021 was 252.3 million pounds or 224.44 pence per share compared to a loss of 77.6 million pounds or 69.34 pence per share in the prior year.



Profit before tax was 252.5 million pounds compared to a loss of 83.0 million pounds in the previous year.



EPRA earnings were 122.0 million pounds, or 108.8p per share, up 9.7% from 99.2 pence in 2020.



Net property and other income grew to 187.5 million pounds from 183.0 million pounds in the prior year.







