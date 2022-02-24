

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks tumbled on Thursday as Russia finally attacked targets across Ukraine in an effort to demilitarize the country. U.S. President Joe Biden said western allies will impose 'severe sanctions' on Moscow



The benchmark DAX plunged 510 points, or 3.5 percent, to 14,121, tracking a sell-off across Asia and declining U.S. stock futures.



The Nasdaq 100 index signaled the equity gauge is poised to fall into a bear market today for the first time since the depths of the pandemic selloff.



Banks led losses, with Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank falling around 6 percent each.



Automakers BMW and Volkswagen fell 3-4 percent.



Aixtron, a chip equipment manufacturer, rallied 2.5 percent after its revenue for the full year 2021 increased 59 percent.



Deutsche Telekom lost 4 percent after reporting a fall in fourth-quarter profit.







