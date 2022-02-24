

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays Plc (HAS.L), a multinational recruitment and human resource provider, on Thursday reported a rise in earnings for the six-month period to December 2021, amidst a economic recovery leading to significant skill shortages across the company markets.



In addition, the company has appointed James Hilton as new Group Finance Director.



For the six-month period to December 31, 2021, the London-headquartered firm reported a rise in pre-tax income at 97.7 million pounds, compared with 21.1 million pounds, reported for the same period a year ago.



It also recorded a net profit of 68.4 million pounds as against 12.6 million pounds.



EPS from continuing operations was registered at 4.04 pence, versus 0.75 pence, reported a year ago period.



For the first six-month period of 2021, amidst a steep rise in demand for the company's products and services, operating profit was registered at 101.6 million pounds as against 25.1 million pounds, on year-on-year basis.



The company has declared an interim FY22 core dividend of 0.95 pence per share.



Hays also announced that Paul Venables has decided to retire as the Group Finance Director with effect from September 30. He will be succeeded by the Group's current Financial Controller James Hilton.



Hays posted its turnover for the period at 3.06 billion pounds, compared with 2.75 billion pounds, recorded for the same six-month period to December 2020.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the company expects its operating profit to be in the range of 210 million pounds -215 million pounds, ahead of market expectations.







