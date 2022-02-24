

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer confidence weakened slightly in February, survey results from the statistical office Insee revealed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index unexpectedly dropped to 98 in February from 99 in the previous month. The score was forecast to rise to 100.



The households' opinion balance regarding their past financial situation fell three points to -19, while that for future personal financial situation gained one point to -6.



At 13, the index measuring future savings capacity decreased by one point after a five-point rebound in January. The balance of opinion regarding their current savings capacity rose one point after three months of stability.



Further, the survey showed that assessment of the past standard of living weakened with the index easing to -61 and the one measuring the future standard of living dropped slightly to -34 in February.



The survey showed those households' fears about unemployment decreased sharply. The corresponding balance slid 10 points, reaching its lowest level since July 2007.



The share of households who believe that prices increased over the past twelve months has risen sharply. The corresponding balance gained sixteen points and reached the highest level since April 2011.



Meanwhile, the share of households who believe that the rise in prices will accelerate over the next twelve months has fallen, with the index falling to -12 from -7.







