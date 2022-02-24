

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $445 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $431 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $352 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.5% to $3.06 billion from $2.40 billion last year.



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



