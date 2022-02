ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial turnover dropped in December after rising in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



Industrial turnover declined 2.1 percent month-on-month in December, after a 2.4 percent growth in November.



Domestic turnover fell 3.1 percent monthly in December, after a 2.2 percent gain in November. Foreign turnover fell 0.2 percent, after a 2.8 percent rise.



Turnover of energy declined 2.7 percent monthly in December and those of capital goods fell 3.5 percent. Turnover of consumption goods and intermediate goods decreased by 2.2 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, industrial turnover rose 14.3 percent in December, after a 22.2 percent increase in the previous month.



Domestic turnover increased 13.3 percent yearly and foreign turnover rose 16.4 percent in December.







