

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), on Thursday reported wider net loss for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, despite the surge in revenues with the resumption of cruises. Earnings and revenue missed consensus estimates.



Net loss was $1.6 billion or $4.01 per share compared to net loss of $0.7 billion or $2.51 per share in the prior year.



Excluding items, loss was $765.0 million or $1.95 per share compared with loss of $683.8 million or $2.33 per share in 2020.



11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report loss of $1.60 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.



Revenue increased to $487.4 million compared to $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, as cruise voyages resumed in the quarter. 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $571.85 million.



The company expects a net loss for the first quarter of 2022 and also beyond until it is able to resume regular voyages.



The company anticipates a $0.07 impact on Adjusted EPS for every 10 percent change in fuel prices.



Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings are currently trading in pre-market at $17.37, down $1.92 or 9.95 percent from previous close.







