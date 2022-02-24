

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies Inc. is recalling about 7,900 units of Festive Lights Hanukkah Menorahs for potential risk of fire, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed.



The company said the resin and medium-density fiberboard (MDF) menorahs can burn or catch fire when holding lit candles, posing a fire hazard.



The company has already received three reports in the U.S. of the menorahs burning or catching on fire when holding lit candles. However, there have been no reports of injuries related to the use of the recalled menorahs.



The recall involves resin and MDF menorahs with inserts for nine candles that were sold in the following shapes: llama, brontosaurus, stegosaurus, T-rex, castle, rainbow, rainbow platform and emojis. The menorahs were sold with a white hangtag with an image of a blue and silver menorah and the following text: 'FESTIVE LIGHTS HANUKKAH MENORAH.'



The menorahs were manufactured in China and imported in to the U.S. by Framingham, Massachusetts-based The TJX Companies. They were sold at Marshalls, HomeGoods and Homesense stores across the U.S. from November 2021 through January 2022 for between $8 and $15.



The company has advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled menorahs and return them to any Marshalls, HomeGoods, or Homesense stores for their choice of either a full refund or a refund in the form of a store gift card.



Meanwhile, consumers can also contact TJX for instructions to submit photographic proof of appropriate disposal to receive either a full refund or refund in the form of a store gift card.



In mid-August, TJX had recalled about 4,300 units of counter stools due to potential fall and injury hazards as they can break or collapse.



In early May, TJX had also recalled about 82,500 units of outdoor wooden folding chairs as the chairs can break, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.







