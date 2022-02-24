

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Covid hospitalizations fell by 44 percent in the last two weeks, reflecting the speed of recovery from the disease in the country.



Only 60,155 patients infected with coronavirus are currently remaining in hospitals across the nation, as per the latest tally published by the New York Times.



There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 42 percent within a fortnight.



11,425 Covid positive cases are being treated in I.C.U.s.



52,453,562 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometere tally shows.



With 84793 new cases reporting on Wednesday, the national total has increased to 78,730,964, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. This is 66 percent down from what was recorded two weeks ago.



With 2825 deaths, the number of people who died due to the disease reached 941,908.



The weekly average of Covid casualties decreased by 26 percent in a fortnight.



California reported the most number of cases - 8267 - while Michigan recorded the most casualties - 372.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 215,129,430 Americans, or 64.8 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.7 percent of people above 65.



43.4 percent of the eligible population, or more than 93 million people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



Nearly one-fourth of the total eligible U.S. population have not yet taken a single dose of the Covid vaccine jab, according to the latest CDC update.







