

LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY):



Earnings: $1.34 billion in Q4 vs. -$1.31 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $1.37 in Q4 vs. -$1.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Occidental Petroleum Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.45 billion or $1.48 per share for the period.



Revenue: $8.01 billion in Q4 vs. $3.35 billion in the same period last year.



