

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $87.3 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $727.8 million, or $4.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $98.9 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $391.7 million from $386.4 million last year.



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $87.3 Mln. vs. $727.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $4.82 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $391.7 Mln vs. $386.4 Mln last year.



