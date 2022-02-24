

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII):



Earnings: -$38.81 million in Q4 vs. -$25.00 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.39 in Q4 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Oceaneering International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.02 million or $0.05 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $466.71 million in Q4 vs. $424.26 million in the same period last year.



