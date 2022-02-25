

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) reported that its fourth quarter preliminary EBITDA rose to 107.4 million euros from 96.7 million euros in the prior year.



Quarterly revenues also increased to 675.5 million euros from 670.7 million euros last year.



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 1.57 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting for approval.



The company noted that revenues in 2022 should develop stably overall. The expectation is based on moderate revenue growth in the TV & Media segment and on stable development in the core mobile communications business. The company expects revenue quality to continue to improve, leading to an increase in EBITDA should lead to a range of 450 million euros to 470 million euros.



The postpaid customer base is expected to increase moderately, with a stable development of the postpaid ARPU.







