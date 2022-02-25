

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate and property online portal Rightmove plc (RMV.L) Friday reported that fiscal 2021 profit before tax grew to 225.65 million pounds from last year's 134.82 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 21.3 pence, up 69 percent from 12.6 pence a year ago. Basic earnings per share grew 9 percent from pre- pandemic 2019.



Underlying earnings per share were 21.8 pence, compared to last year's 12.8 pence.



Revenue climbed 48 percent to 304.9 million pounds from last year's 205.7 million pounds. Revenue increased 5 percent from 2019.



Further, the company said the Board is recommending a final dividend of 4.8p per share for 2021, up from 4.5p last year. This takes the total dividend for the year to 7.8 pence.



The final dividend will be paid, subject to shareholder approval, on May 27.



The share buyback programme, which paused for the Closed Period from 1 January, will resume in March 2022.



Looking ahead, the company said the Board is confident in its outlook for 2022 and beyond.







