

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup Plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L) said, overall current trading for the continuing Group is in line with management's expectations as set out in its half-yearly results announcement of 9 December 2021. First Bus volumes have improved to more than 70% of pre-pandemic levels overall - and to around 75% in the Group's operations in England. First Rail management fee-based operations are delivering performance metrics in line with the Group's expectations.



The Group noted that it is ahead of plan to realise the previously guided approximately $155 million in net value from the legacy Greyhound assets and liabilities during fiscal 2023 and beyond.







