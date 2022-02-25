

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray Income Trust (MUT.L) reported that its net return after taxation for the six months ended 31 December 2021 increased to 78.30 million pounds from 57.29 million pounds in the previous year. But return per ordinary share declined to 66.9 pence from 72.9 pence last year.



Net return before taxation was 78.43 million pounds compared to 57.30 million pounds in the previous year.



The company expects that the fourth interim dividend per share, to be announced in August 2022 with payment due in September 2022, will be at least 10.00p per share as compared to 9.75p per share in the previous year.







