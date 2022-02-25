

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $123.22 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $108.61 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Lamar Advertising Co. reported adjusted earnings of $180.68 million or $1.78 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $494.57 million from $428.53 million last year.



Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



