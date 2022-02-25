

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The FTSE-100 benchmark of the London Stock Exchange staged a smart recovery on Friday rising more than 2 percent and recouping more than half of the losses suffered in Thursday's sell off. The Russian invasion of Ukraine had rattled investor sentiment on Thursday. The Wall Street however rallied late on Thursday after sanctions were imposed on Russia that stopped short of impacting its oil exports or its access to the SWIFT international payments network.



FTSE 100 oscillated between 7207.38 and 7362.79, versus the previous close of 7207.38. The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 7352.66, up 2.02 percent on an overnight basis.



In the 100-scrip index, all but 2 scrips have advanced over Thursday's levels.



International Consolidated Airlines Group is down around 1.5 percent. Flutter Entertainment is down around 0.40 percent.



Mining company Evraz plc surged around 17 percent on the strength of its results. Pearson rallied more than 10 percent after it announced the launch of a 350-million-pound ($470 million) share buyback.



Russia-headquartered precious metals mining business Polymetal International surged more than 7 percent.



Lloyds Banking group is the most active scrip with a turnover of 176 million. The scrip has gained 2.65 percent.



The GBPUSD pair dropped by 0.01 percent to 1.3373 amidst the Dollar Index firming up to 97.20 from 97.16.



Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds eased to 1.4230 percent from Thursday's close of 1.4470, in sync with the global decline in yields.







