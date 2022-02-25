The assurance and pensions firm will administer more than £40 billion of assets on the Temenos fund accounting platform.Geneva - The banking software company Temenos announced that Canada Life UK - a subsidiary of Canada Life Group - has gone live with Temenos Multifonds to support its UK investment accounting operations. Administration of life and pensions funds is highly governed and poses particular challenges in meeting the competing needs of diverse stakeholders with distinct accounting views.

