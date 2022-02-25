

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) reported Friday that net income for the fourth quarter plunged to $5.92 million or $0.25 per share from $21.68 million or $0.90 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.15 per share. On average, three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter increased 1.7 percent to $267.49 million from $272.10 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted revenue decreased 2.1 percent to $272.8 million from $278.8 million last year. The consensus estimate stood at $270.59 million for the quarter.



Strategic Education also announced a cash dividend of $0.60 per share to be paid on March 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 8, 2022.







