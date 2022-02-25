

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's jobless rate increased marginally during the November-January period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The jobless rate rose to 3.8 percent in the November-January period from 3.7 percent during October to December.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 183,000 during the November-January period from 180,300 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate was 11.7 percent in the three months ended January.



The employment rate fell to 63.7 percent in November-January period from 63.8 percent in October to December period.



The unemployment rate rose to 4.2 percent in January from 3.7 percent in December.







