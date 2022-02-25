

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW):



Earnings: $27.58 million in Q4 vs. -$19.39 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.24 in Q4 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $798.86 million in Q4 vs. $740.96 million in the same period last year.



