Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853915 ISIN: US7234841010 Ticker-Symbol: PWC 
Xetra
24.02.22
17:35 Uhr
60,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,83 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,5064,0016:31
63,5064,0016:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION60,00-0,83 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.